Captain Vikram Batra Biopic ‘Shershaah’ To Release in July

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee army captain Vikram Batra will release on 2 July. The film written by Sandeep Srivastava is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by debutant Vishnu Varadhan. Sidharth reportedly plays a double role in the film as Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal.
The release date was announced by the team including the actor on Saturday morning.
As per reports, the film was announced in May 2019 and was shot between May and January 2020. Shershaah was scheduled to release on 3 July 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown.
Published: 20 Feb 2021,10:51 AM IST