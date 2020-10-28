Shraddha Kapoor Set to Star in 'Naagin' Trilogy

The actor said in a statement she is looking forward to the project.

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to essay the role of a naagin in a trilogy titled Naagin. The film, bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi, will be helmed by Vishal Furia. Naagin has been described as a love story.

In a statement, Shraddha Kapoor said that she is looking forward to playing a shape-shifting serpent, something immortalised by late actor Sridevi.