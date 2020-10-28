Shraddha Kapoor Set to Star in 'Naagin' Trilogy

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to essay the role of a naagin in a trilogy titled Naagin. The film, bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi, will be helmed by Vishal Furia. Naagin has been described as a love story.
In a statement, Shraddha Kapoor said that she is looking forward to playing a shape-shifting serpent, something immortalised by late actor Sridevi.
“It’s a delight for me to play a naagin on screen. I have grown up watching and admiring Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen, and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience”.Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff.
