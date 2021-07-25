Watch 'Shershaah': Trailer of Captain Vikram Batra's Biopic

The trailer of the Captain Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah will drop online today. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and starring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Pandit and others, Shershaah is co-produced by Dharma Productions. Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his actions during the Kargil War in 1999. His code name during operations was reportedly 'Shershaah'.

Shershaah was initially scheduled to release in theatres on 3 July 2020, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now expected to premiere on 12 August on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer of Shershaah at 7.30pm here.