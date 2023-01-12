Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Shehzada' Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Film Has a Dig on Nepotism

'Shehzada' Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Film Has a Dig on Nepotism

Shehzada is a Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Kartik Aaryan in a still from Shehzada.

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kartik Aaryan in a still from <em>Shehzada</em>.</p></div>

The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Shehzada released on Thursday, 12 January. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Also ReadDiljit Dosanjh Confused After Kartik Aaryan Explains Intimacy Coordinators' Role

In the trailer, we see Kartik's character finding out that he is the son of multi-millionaires (played by Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala) and not a working class man, played by Paresh Rawal. Kartik sets out to claim his rightful inheritance, but discovers that another person is posing to be him. Kriti Sanon seems to be playing Kartik's love interest in the movie. There's ample action, an SS Rajamouli reference and a clever dig at nepotism as well.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the film will mark Kartik’s first big screen release of the year. It will hit theatres on 10 February.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT