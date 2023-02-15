Shah Rukh Khan Reveals How He Perfected His 'Darr' Stammer

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals How He Perfected the 'Darr' Stammer
The new Netflix documentary series, The Romantics, deals with the legacy of Yash Chopra. His rise to fame, his school of cinema and the actors that he brought to the fore with his vision. In one of the episodes of the docu-series Shah Rukh Khan can be seen taking a stroll down memory lane to talk about how he mastered his famous Darr stammer.
Before his success as a romantic lead, ‘the King of Romance’, rose to fame by becoming a quintessential villain in Yash Chopra’s 1993 film Darr. The film narratives the struggle of Rahul (Shah Rukh) as he becomes obsessed with his classmate Kiran (Juhi Chawla.)
However, not many know how SRK’s famous dialogue "I Love You K.K.K... Kiran!" come into being. He went on to reveal the same in the docu-series, he said:
"I had some really fantastically stupid ideas, like I remember once going to Adi and saying, can I make this phone call hanging upside down? Adi said 'Dad won't allow that.' Sometimes he would come and tell me that listen I think dad is not going to take a close up of this. I think you did very well. So, you suggest, if I do it, he'll turn me down. So, we were like the filters who kind of help each other with Yash Ji," he added.
The Romantics is directed by Smriti Mundhra. The series attempts to delve into Bollywood's film history through the lens of Yash Chopra.
