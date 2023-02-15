Shah Rukh Khan Reveals How He Perfected His 'Darr' Stammer

"I had some really fantastically stupid ideas, like I remember once going to Adi and saying, can I make this phone call hanging upside down? Adi said 'Dad won't allow that.' Sometimes he would come and tell me that listen I think dad is not going to take a close up of this. I think you did very well. So, you suggest, if I do it, he'll turn me down. So, we were like the filters who kind of help each other with Yash Ji," he added.

The Romantics is directed by Smriti Mundhra. The series attempts to delve into Bollywood's film history through the lens of Yash Chopra.