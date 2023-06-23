'He Checked on My Safety': Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Stuntman Praises His Humility

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film is an action-packed entertainer that stars SRK in a dual role.

While the film is slated for its theatrical release in September, tales of SRK's gentleman-behaviour are winning people's hearts on the internet.

Recently, Saddam, a stuntman from Jawan, shared what it is like to work with SRK and praised him for his humility. He also shared how SRK kept "checking on him" during the shoot of the film.