Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Accused of Plagiarism; Tamil Producer Files Complaint

Shah Rukh Khan in a poster from Jawan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@iamsrk)
Filmmaker Atlee has landed in legal trouble again. Manikam Narayanan, a Tamil film producer has accused the director of plagiarizing the script of Vijayakanth's 2006 film, Perarasu, for his upcoming film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. This isn't the first time Atlee has been accused of plagiarism. The director has faced similar issues with some of his films in the past.
According to a report by The Times of India, the Tamil Producer has filed a complaint against Atlee with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), which is currently investigating the matter.
Perarasu, directed by Udhayan, tells the story of a CBI agent (played by Vijayakanth), who investigates the disappearance of a judge. As the case develops, its culprits are killed one after another by an anonymous person who ultimately turns out be the CBI agent's biological twin.
Although the plot of Atlee's Jawan has not been disclosed yet, it is speculated that SRK plays a double role in the film.
Besides SRK, Jawan will also feature Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, and mark their respective Bollywood debuts. The film is all set for its theatrical release next year, on 2 June 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)