Ranveer Singh To Star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’?

Earlier, there were reports that Ranbir Kapoor was first considered to play the lead in Baiju Bawra. A while after that, Kartik Aaryan was spotted in Bhansali’s office and word was out that he was considered as well.

After reports claimed that Ranbir had been approached and refused the role, a sources told Bollywood Hungama, "Ranbir has not been offered Baiju Bawra. The only time Ranbir turned down a role in a Bhansali film was when he was offered Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Guzaarish. Bhansali offered him the role that was eventually played by Aditya Roy Kapur.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajju Bawra stared being widely discussed after rumours surfaced that Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Batt might join the project.

