Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ Gets Lowest IMDB Rating, Beats ‘Race 3’

Radhe was Salman’s much awaited Eid release this year. Due to the pandemic and resultant lockdown, the film had to be dropped online instead of getting a nationwide theatrical release. According to reports, the Salman-starrer opened in only 70 screens across the country, since most states including Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka are going through a lockdown period. In a pre-COVID world, Salman Khan’s Eid release opened to over 4000 screens in the country.