Salman, Katrina Unveil New 'Tiger 3' Poster; Film to Follow War & Pathaan Events

Salman Khan is all set to return as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, in Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif will also reprise her role as Zoya. The new poster of the film was unveiled on Saturday, 2 September, days before the release of its teaser that will be added to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which hits theatres on 7 September.

Salman and Katrina took to social media to share the poster and also announced that Tiger 3 will release on Diwali this year.