Salman Khan Announces Release Date of 'Tiger 3' as Franchise Completes 10 Years

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the sets of Tiger 3.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Actor Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger which hit the big screens in 2012, has completed 10 years today. On the occasion of the same, the actor announced the release date of the franchise's upcoming film, Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif.
Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is slated for its release next year on Eid, 21 April 2023.
Taking to social media, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared a video compilation of the best scenes from the movie franchise, celebrating 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger.
He captioned the post, "#10YearsOfEkThaTiger...And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April
2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."
The official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films, also shared bits from the same video and tweeted, "10 Years ago, he roared his way into your hearts. And now he's set to be back again, all guns blazing in #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrating #10YearsOfEkThaTiger. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."
The second film of the franchise, Tiger Zinda Hai directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, released in 2017, and also starred Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead roles.
Besides, Salman has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, alongside Pooja Hegde. The film will also mark Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood debut. The first look of the film was unveiled on 15 May.
