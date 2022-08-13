Salman Khan Tells HC His Panvel Neighbour’s Posts Are ‘Communally Biased'

After the Sessions Court earlier refused to pass a restraining order against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour, actor Salman Khan had now filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court. Salman alleged that the neighbour Ketan Kakkar made defamatory posts against him on social media. He also claimed that the posts are ‘communally biased’.

Salman’s lawyer Ravi Kadam said in court, “The videos uploaded by Kakkad are blithely speculative. They were not only defamatory, but also communally provoked the viewers against Salman Khan.”