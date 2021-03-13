Salman Khan Promises Eid Release for 'Radhe'

Salman Khan to return on Eid 2021 with Radhe|
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Salman Khan took to Instagram to share the news that he will be returning with his much-awaited film, Radhe, on the occasion on Eid 2021. Khan starrer was scheduled to release on Eid last year but was indefinitely postponed due to COVID.
The actor shared a new poster with his fans saying, "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine.......#RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe"
Radhe is directed by actor, director, and choreographer Prabhu Deva. Alongside Salman Khan, the film also stars Disha Patni and Randeep Hooda.
