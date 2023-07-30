'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Box Office: Alia-Ranveer Film Mints Rs 27 Cr

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has opened to great reviews from both the critics and the audience. The film opened to a whopping collection of Rs 11.1 crore at the domestic box office. On Saturday, 29 July, the flick saw a 45 percent growth in its collections, grossing Rs 16.05 crore.

This brings the Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer's two-day collection to Rs 27.15 crore, according to reports.