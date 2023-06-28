Karan Johar Pens Long Note As 'Tum Kya Mile' Drops; Pays Homage to Yash Chopra

Sharing a romantic still of Alia and Ranveer from the song, Johar wrote in his note for Chopra, "In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours….I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashadely pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say 'you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it' but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me."

"Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true… My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself… she gave her heart to our song…" he added.