Shah Rukh Has The Sweetest Message For KJo as 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Teaser Drops

Karan Johar is back after a seven-year hiatus with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)

Karan Johar is back as a director with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The much-awaited teaser of the film released on 20 June and it has all the elements of a Karan Johar film.

Wishes have been pouring in for KJo, and Shah Rukh Khan has the sweetest message for his friend. "Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…", Shah Rukh wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Karan announced Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani after a seven-year hiatus. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film boasts of a stellar ensemble including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film releases in theatres on 28 July, which marks Karan's 25 years in the film industry.

