Renee Sen To Co-Star Opposite Darsheel Safary in Short Film

After making her film debut with short film Suttabaazi, which is currently streaming on Hotstar, Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen will be seen opposite Darsheel Safary in another short film titled Dramayama. Safary is best known for his role as a child with a learning disability in Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

According to a report by Cinestaan, the coming-of-age film is being directed by Kabeer Khurana and will also feature Suchitra Pillai, Afrah Sayed, Zubin Shah and Seerat Mast.