Remo D’Souza’s Wife Lizelle, Salman Yusuff at Kokilaben Hospital

Filmmaker and choreographer Remo D’Souza was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Friday evening after he suffered a heart attack. D’Souza’s wife Lizelle and his friends from the industry including dancer Salman Yusuff Khan who acted in Remo’s films ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and Street Dancer 3D were seen outside the hospital.

Actors Rahul Dev, Aamir Ali, Dharmesh Yelande and director Ahmed Khan were also seen visiting the hospital. Earlier while speaking to the media, Lizelle D’Souza had said, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done an angiography. Next 24 hours are very important.”