Raveena Tandon on What Parents Should Teach Their Sons About Women

Raveena Tandon played the lead in Maatr, a film that was a talking point for its hard-hitting subject of violence against women. The actor spoke to The Quint about what every parent should be teaching his/her son.
Raveena’s character in Maatr was set on a mission to seek revenge for the rape of her daughter. In that very context, the actress shared her strong views on what we should be teaching our sons and brothers, in order to make them more compassionate towards women, as they enter adulthood.
On her birthday, it’s important for everyone to listen to what the actor has to say and act upon it.
(The article is from The Quint's archives and has been republished to mark Raveena Tandon's birthday)
