Don't Remember the Number of Times Ranveer Singh Has Kissed Me: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing PR Man Singh who was managing the Indian Cricket Team and played a key role in India's win in the World Cup in 1983. The actor spoke about his look and what was the most challenging aspect of playing the character in Kabir Khan's much awaited 83. He also spoke about Ranveer's look as Kapil Dev in the film and how much he loved working with the star. Tripathi also responds to a recent interview by Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah where they showered the actor with praises.

