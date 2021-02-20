Ranveer Singh Announces the Release Date of Cricket Drama ‘83’

83 directed by Kabir Khan was scheduled to release in April last year but was stalled because of the pandemic and resultant lockdown. Singh essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the film while Padukone plays his wife Romi Bhatia. Other cast members include Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath and Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani.

The actors trained for the film in April 2019 by attending a cricket camp at the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium with former cricketers Balwinder Sandhu and Yashpal Sharma. Ranveer Singh said that he stayed with Kapil Dev at his residence in Delhi to get to know the cricketer better. Dev also personally trained Singh with some of his special cricket moves before filming started.