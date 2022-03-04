Randeep Hooda Discharged From Hospital After Knee Surgery

Randeep Hooda was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai on Friday, 4 March, after undergoing a knee surgery. The actor had reportedly suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming web series, Inspector Avinash. As per an ANI source, Randeep was admitted to the hospital on 1 March.

Photojournalist Viral Bhayani took to social media to share a video of Randeep making his way to his car with the help of a walker.