Randeep Hooda Discharged From Hospital After Knee Surgery

Randeep Hooda recently had a knee surgery.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Randeep Hooda was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai on Friday, 4 March, after undergoing a knee surgery. The actor had reportedly suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming web series, Inspector Avinash. As per an ANI source, Randeep was admitted to the hospital on 1 March.
Photojournalist Viral Bhayani took to social media to share a video of Randeep making his way to his car with the help of a walker.
Randeep had reportedly sustained injury n the same leg while he was shooting for Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai last year.
