Here's Ranbir Kapoor's Sassy Reply to Being Quizzed On Bollywood's 'Dicey' Phase

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on his "disaster" Bollywood films.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently responded to a media person at an event who questioned him about the 'dicey' phase Bollywood is currently facing. The question was asked during a promotional event for his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
During the question and answer session, Ranbir was being quizzed about the uncertain times in Bollywood. The media person asked, “Ranbir Bollywood ka abhi thora dicey chal raha hai…(Bollywood is currently in a dicey phase).” Interjecting her, Ranbir answered, “Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi hai? (What are you saying? Have you not seen the box office collection of Pathaan?)”
Take a look at the video here:
Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of his romantic-comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film is all set to be released worldwide on Holi, 8th March 2023. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role and is directed by Luv Ranjan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)