Ranbir Kapoor to Undergo Vocal Training for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana': Report

India Today quoted a source that stated, "Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In Ramayana, Nitesh wants to make sure he sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, he is enjoying this process of trying something new.”

As per reports, Tiwari has created a separate team for the diction and dialogue department of the film that will closely work with the actors. As per India Today, Ranbir has already been appointed a diction expert to ensure his dialogue delivery aligns with the filmmaker's vision.

Sources also told the publication that there's a special emphasis on the costumes.