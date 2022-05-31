Ranbir Kapoor & SS Rajamouli Visit Visakhapatnam to Promote 'Brahmastra: Part 1'

Ranbir Kapoor
(Photo:Twitter)
Actor Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and filmmaker SS Rajamouli landed in Visakhapatnam to promote, Brahmastra. The fantasy drama is all set to be released in multiple languages this year. The film’s first song, “Kesariya,” recently got its Telugu version. It was appreciated by fans in the south belt.
In some of the photos shared by the film’s team and fans alike - Ranbir, Ayan and Rajamouli were showered with flowers. They were also welcomed with garlands.
Alia was not present for the promotional event as she is busy shooting for her first ever Hollywood venture, Heart of Stone, the film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
The Brahmastra trailer is all set to release on 15 June. A short teaser was released to mark the release date of the film trailer.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)