‘Ram Setu’ Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Film Collections Drop By 30% On Day 3

The film poster of Ram Setu.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaker Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha saw a plunge at the box office on the third day of its release. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the adventure-drama witnessed a drop of 30% in its collection, earning only between Rs 7.60 to Rs 8.20 crore on Thursday, 27 October.
In continuation to the report, the film minted Rs 26.65 crore within the first two days of its release. However, it seems difficult for the Akshay Kumar-starrer to reach the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of this weekend, unless it manages to earn more than Rs 60 crore by surmounting the Friday test.
The film saw a great opening with a collection of Rs 8 crore on its Day 1. Besides, the film prominently perfromed well in the central Indian states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar among others.
Ram Setu revolves around Akshay Kumar, an athiest-archaeologist-turned-believer, who sets on a deadly mission to discover and save Lord Ram's mythical bridge Ram Setu, from the government's demolition.
The adventure-drama clashed with the release of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God on 25 October.
