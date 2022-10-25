‘Ram Setu’ Review: Akshay Kumar-starrer Does Little Justice to its Premise

Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is pure fiction, borrowing a lot of its information from Pushkar Bhatnagar’s book ‘Dating the Era of Lord Rama’ (a disclaimer that is written in barely visible text during a very high-stakes scene).

Following the rules of most fictional work, if you suspend belief and truly immerse yourself in the storytelling, one can almost feel oneself invested in finding out how the story unfolds, especially since the film stars out by making commentary about religious fanaticism and the debate between science and faith.