Producers Guild Organises Vaccination Camp for Members from 1 June

Siddharth Roy Kapur is the president of the Producers Guild of India.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb/ Twitter)
After the second COVID wave hit India, several cinema halls closed down and new restrictions came into effect which put a halt to film and TV show shootings in several states. Consequently, many industry workers including producers and exhibitors suffered losses. The Producers Guild of India has launched a vaccination drive for all its members, including employees, cast, and crew to assist the industry during the pandemic.
The Producers Guild issued a statement through their social media which read, "The Producers Guild of India (PGI), the premier association of the leading Indian film, television and digital content producers will launch tomorrow a vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews. Through these camps, thousands of production house personnel and crews will be vaccinated over the multi-day drive being held at Mehboob Studios, starting June 1, 2021."
Adding that the drive aims to contribute towards the 'national mission of attaining universal vaccination', the statement further read, “By now it is an established fact that mass vaccination is the only effective weapon in the long and deadly war against the Coronavirus that has ravaged the nation as also its entertainment industry. It is hoped that this camp shall contribute to the national mission of attaining universal vaccination and also facilitate safer shooting and content production."
Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the Producers Guild of India, said in a statement, "An activity of such importance and magnitude cannot be carried out singlehandedly and we are extremely grateful for the support we have received to make this possible."
"In particular from our members Excel Entertainment who played a pivotal role in securing the vaccines and Mehboob Productions who very generously offered complimentary use of the spacious Mehboob Studios," he added.
Yash Raj Films earlier wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking them to allow the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for 30,000 Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) members.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined