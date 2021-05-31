Producers Guild Organises Vaccination Camp for Members from 1 June

Adding that the drive aims to contribute towards the 'national mission of attaining universal vaccination', the statement further read, “By now it is an established fact that mass vaccination is the only effective weapon in the long and deadly war against the Coronavirus that has ravaged the nation as also its entertainment industry. It is hoped that this camp shall contribute to the national mission of attaining universal vaccination and also facilitate safer shooting and content production."

Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the Producers Guild of India, said in a statement, "An activity of such importance and magnitude cannot be carried out singlehandedly and we are extremely grateful for the support we have received to make this possible."