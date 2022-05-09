Prithviraj Trailer: Akshay Kumar Puts 'Duty' Above All As He Fights His Enemies

The film is action-packed with a heavy dose of patriotism added to the mix. The primary villain in the film seems to be Muhammad of Ghori, who is also part of the trailer. The film is also touching upon the love story between Sanyogita and Prithviraj. And the trailer seems to showcase lavish sets that brings to the fore the scale of the production.

Based on medieval poet Chand Bardai’s epic poem 'Prithviraj Raso'. This period drama shows Akshay as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan while Manushi Chhillar portrays the role of Sanyogita in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s directorial historical drama. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.