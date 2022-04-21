'Promise to be Extremely Mindful': Akshay Kumar on Gutka Ad

Akshay Kumar has issued an apology to fans and well-wishers after people on social media called him out for appearing in an ad for Vimal Elaichi. Many said that this could be seen as the actor promoting a tobacco product.

In a statement posted on social media Akshay wrote, "I'm sorry," the actor tweeted.

"I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back," Akshay added.