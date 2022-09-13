'Plan A Plan B' Trailer: Tamannaah & Riteish Deshmukh Play Enemies-Turned-Lovers

The film follows the story of Nirali, a matchmaker who plans marriages, (played by Tamannaah) and Kosty, a lawyer who plans divorces, (played by Riteish). The two individuals with contrastingly opposite professions, eventually fall in love after many squabbles in their relationship. Looking at the trailer, the film takes us back to the quintessential era of classic Bollywood rom-coms, where enemies turn to lovers.

The trailer also features Poonam Dhillon essaying the role of Tamannaah's mother, and Kusha playing her friend in the film.

Taking to social media, the Entertainment actor shared the trailer of her upcoming film and wrote, "Can these two complete opposites – a matchmaker & a divorce lawyer – look past their differences? Stream the quirkiest romance of the year, Plan A Plan B on 30th September, only on @NetflixIndia."