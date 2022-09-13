'Plan A Plan B' Trailer: Tamannaah & Riteish Deshmukh Play Enemies-Turned-Lovers

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannah Bhatia in a still from the trailer of Plan A Plan B.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming romantic comedy starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh, on Tuesday, 13 September. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film also stars content creator-turned-actor Kusha Kapila and Poonam Dhillon in pivotal roles.
The film follows the story of Nirali, a matchmaker who plans marriages, (played by Tamannaah) and Kosty, a lawyer who plans divorces, (played by Riteish). The two individuals with contrastingly opposite professions, eventually fall in love after many squabbles in their relationship. Looking at the trailer, the film takes us back to the quintessential era of classic Bollywood rom-coms, where enemies turn to lovers.
The trailer also features Poonam Dhillon essaying the role of Tamannaah's mother, and Kusha playing her friend in the film.
Taking to social media, the Entertainment actor shared the trailer of her upcoming film and wrote, "Can these two complete opposites – a matchmaker & a divorce lawyer – look past their differences? Stream the quirkiest romance of the year, Plan A Plan B on 30th September, only on @NetflixIndia."
Riteish also shared the trailer on his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Do opposites attract even if they can’t see eye to eye on anything? Don’t forget to cancel all your plans for the 30th of Sept because #PlanAPlanB is coming on @netflix_in!"
Plan A Plan B will premiere on 30 September on the streaming platform.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)