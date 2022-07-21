Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Babli Bouncer’ to Release on Disney+ Hotstar; First Look Out

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming OTT feature, Babli Bouncer. The first look poster of the sports drama was unveiled on Wednesday, 20 July.

The film is a coming-of-age, feel-good story, which will also feature Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.