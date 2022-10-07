Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Phone Bhoot' Teaser: Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Try to Escape From Katrina Kaif

The trailer of 'Phone Bhoot' will be launched on 10 October.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot poster.

|

(Photo:Instagram)

(Photo:Instagram)

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for filmmaker Gurmmeet Singh's upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. The actors shared a quirky video before the release of the film's trailer on their social media handles on 7 October.

In the teaser, Katrina Kaif can be seen playing around with a miniature-like car in which Siddhant and Ishaan are seated. The duo tries to escape out of Katrina's hands to reach their destination safely. However, it seems like an almost-impossible escape.

Sharing the teaser of the film, Katrina wrote on Instagram, "Hey where do you think you are going? @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi Still 3 days to go for #PhoneBhootTrailer."

Siddhant also shared the same video on his social media handle and wrote, "Trying to reach safely to our destination in 3 Days!"

The trailer of the film is slated to release on 10 October.

