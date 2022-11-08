Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Phone Bhoot' Box Office Collection: Katrina Kaif's Film Holds Strong on Day 4

'Phone Bhoot' starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi released in theatres on 4 November.
Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot poster.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot poster.

Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter is holding steady at the box office on the fourth day of its release. The Gurmmeet Singh directorial hit the big screens on 4 November, clashing with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili, and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL. Both the films saw a dull opening at the box office.

Katrina's horror-comedy opened with disappointing numbers as well. The film earned between the range of Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 2.25 crore on the first day of its release.

However, according to trade reports, the film is expected to hold strong throughout the week. Although the film saw a drop of 50% in its collections on Monday, 7 November, it managed to earn approximately Rs 1.25-1.75 crore at the domestic box office. So far, Phone Bhoot has collected Rs 7 crore nett over its first weekend.

Phone Bhoot revolves around a ghost (played by Katrina), who reaches out to two ghostbusters (played by Siddhant and Ishaan) for a business proposition. However, things go downhill as she reveals her eeire plan.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles.

