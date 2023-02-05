Pathaan Box Office Day 11: SRK Film Emerges as the Biggest Bollywood Blockbuster

Another tweet by him read, "#Pathaan shows FANTASTIC GROWTH on [second] Sat… Will be FIRST *outright #Hindi film* to cross ₹ 400 cr mark [Nett BOC]… #Dangal crossed, next target #KGF2 #Hindi… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr. Total: ₹ 387 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."

Check out the tweet here: