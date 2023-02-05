Pathaan Box Office Day 11: SRK Film Emerges as the Biggest Bollywood Blockbuster

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The roaring success of Pathaan at the box office continues to leave a lasting impact on the the history of Bollywood cinema. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has broken one record after another and has emerged as a massive success. And now it has also crossed Dangal's box office numbers, becoming the first Hindi film to cross the 400 crore mark.
In a tweet Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "PATHAAN FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 400 CR CLUB… #Pathaan crosses the enviable ₹ 400 cr mark [Nett BOC; #Hindi] in #India today [Sun]…"
Another tweet by him read, "#Pathaan shows FANTASTIC GROWTH on [second] Sat… Will be FIRST *outright #Hindi film* to cross ₹ 400 cr mark [Nett BOC]… #Dangal crossed, next target #KGF2 #Hindi… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr. Total: ₹ 387 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."
Pathaan has already had an unprecedented impact on the global box office. From theatres in Paris to London, audiences have been left in complete awe of the film.
On the other end, the film marks the comeback of SRK after him being away from the cinemas for over four years.
The film released on 25 January.
