'Pathaan' Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan Film Crosses Rs 1000 Crore

On its fourth Monday, Pathaan managed to hold its own despite new releases such as Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Shah Rukh Khan's film is one of the five Indian language films which has managed to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark. The other films include Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal and others.