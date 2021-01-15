Paresh Rawal to Complete Rishi Kapoor's Role in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

He added, "We will be using advanced technology, an amalgamation of VFX and some special technique, to finish the film without compromising on the quality. We are in discussion with a few [VFX studios] and are figuring out the way forward."

Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice of life story of a sexagenarian who discovers the joy of life after retirement. It also stars Juhi Chawla and has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is scheduled to release on 4 September, Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary.