'Main Atal Hoon': Pankaj Tripathi Talks About His Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biopic

The makers are aiming to release the film during Christmas 2023.
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from his show Mirzapur. 

Pankaj Tripathi took to Instagram on 24 December 2022 to share his fear and anticipation for his new project which is called ATAL. The actor took to social media to talk about his new film which is all set to be Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic. He also went on to talk about his determination to become the character.

Pankaj Tripathi went on to state the following. His heartfelt note can be loosely translated from Hindi as, "A little excitement, fear and with a lot of feelings of sincerity in my heart, I am devoted to playing the role of Atal - "I am Atal". Portraying his role is no less than appearing for an examination. But I have his blessing with me and I have full faith. #MainAtalHoon"

The actor took to social media last November to state in Hindi, “I am getting the opportunity to portray the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is my honour to portray the role on the big screen.”

The film is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali and it is in association with 70MM Talkies. Moreover, it is being co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

