Open Competition, Not Stealing Business: CM Yogi on Bollywood Meet

UP CM has responded to Maharashtra CM’s comment that he will not allow anyone to take business out of Maharashtra. The Quint Akshay Kumar (R) with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai. | (Photo courtesy: Twitter) Bollywood UP CM has responded to Maharashtra CM’s comment that he will not allow anyone to take business out of Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has responded to allegations levelled by Shiv Sena accusing the BJP-ruled state of taking away business from Maharashtra by poaching the Bollywood industry for an upcoming film city in Noida. On Wednesday, 2 December, the UP CM said that whoever can provide better facilities will win the investments. Chief Minister Adityanath said it’s an “open competition” between the states and he is not ‘stealing any business from Maharashtra,’ reported IANS.

‘Maha’ Fight Over Bollywood

“We are not snatching or hindering anyone’s investments. No one can take anything along. It is not like a purse which gets taken away. This is an open competition. One who can give a safe atmosphere, better facilities - and especially social security - in which one can work without discrimination will get investments.” Yogi Adityanath to <i>PTI.</i>

His remark was allegedly made in response to Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray's comment that he will not allow anyone to take business out of Maharashtra. "Some people are coming today and will meet you, urging you invest in their states. But they are not aware of our magnetic power. It is so powerful that no industries from Maharashtra will go to their state," Thackeray said, reported PTI.

UP CM Met Actors, Filmmakers And Potential Investors In Mumbai

Following a meeting with actor Akshay Kumar, CM Adityanath met actors, Arjun Rampal, Satish Kaushik and Ravi Kishan and filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Manmohan Shetty, Jayantilal Gada, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anil Sharma, Honey Trehan and Umesh Shukla reported NDTV.

The UP CM was on a one-day visit to Mumbai seeking potential investors and raking up interest in the upcoming film city in Noida, which Adityanath claims will have “world-class” facilities and will be connected by road and air with Delhi, Lucknow, Agra and others.

The CM had announced that the film city would be bigger than Mumbai’s and his government has identified a 1,000-acre plot for the facility reported IANS. "The new film city will be built on a 1000-acre plot, 6 km from the proposed Noida international greenfield airport in Jewar. It will be connected to Delhi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Agra and state capital Lucknow. The interest shown by the people associated with the film industry is a good sign," he said, reported IANS.

Yogi Woos Investors

Adityanath met with potential investors like N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani group, and Baba N. Kalyani of Kalyani Group reported IANS.

“I also interacted with companies that are interested in investing or have invested in the defence manufacturing corridor, including Adani Defence, L&T Defence, Mahindra Defence, Hinduja, Seimens etc. Their suggestions have been taken. For the film city, we spoke to personalities from the industry about their requirements.” Yogi Adutyanath to IANS

On Wednesday, Adityanath listed a Rs. 200 crore bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the first civic body in north India. He said, “This move will help bring in transparency and financial discipline in their workings, along with creating healthy competition”, reported IANS.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai