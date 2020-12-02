Yogi Woos Bollywood to UP’s Film City, Shiv Sena Govt Hits Back

Adityanath had recently unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida.

"It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on 2 December in Mumbai. The statements came hours before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath met a delegation of Bollywood personalities to discuss the future of a proposed film city in his state.

Adityanath came under attack from Shiv for his attempts to reach out to Bollywood to make more movies in his state, during on a day-long visit to Mumbai. Adityanath, who arrived in Mumbai Tuesday evening, has already met artistes like Kailash Kher and actor Akshay Kumar.

