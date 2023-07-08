Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Unveils Yami Gautam's First Look As a Lawyer

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Unveils Yami Gautam's First Look As a Lawyer

OMG 2 releases in theatres on 11 August.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Updated:

Yami Gautam's first look in OMG 2.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yami Gautam's first look in <em>OMG 2</em>.</p></div>

Akshay Kumar took to social media on Friday, 7 July, to unveil Yami Gautam's first look as a lawyer in OMG 2. He shared the first look with the caption, "Truth is what you can prove. The battle for truth is about to begin. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser drops soon."

Also ReadAkshay Kumar Starrer 'Housefull 5' to Release on This Date

In her caption Yami shared the name of her character too. Miliye Kamini Maheshwari se. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11! Teaser drops soon," she wrote.

OMG 2 will clash with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and Rajinikanth's Jailer. Directed by Amit Rai, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Fahim Fail.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 08 Jul 2023,11:02 AM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT