OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Unveils Yami Gautam's First Look As a Lawyer

Yami Gautam's first look in OMG 2.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Akshay Kumar took to social media on Friday, 7 July, to unveil Yami Gautam's first look as a lawyer in OMG 2. He shared the first look with the caption, "Truth is what you can prove. The battle for truth is about to begin. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser drops soon."
In her caption Yami shared the name of her character too. Miliye Kamini Maheshwari se. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11! Teaser drops soon," she wrote.
OMG 2 will clash with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and Rajinikanth's Jailer. Directed by Amit Rai, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Fahim Fail.
