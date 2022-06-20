'Now That’s A Hot Morning': Alia Bhatt On Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' Poster

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Brahmastra, but now his brand new look for Shamshera is also out. He stars in the film alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to release the poster for the film that has already
Alia Bhatt captioned the poster, saying, “Now that’s a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning ”. The poster showcases Ranbir with long unkept hair, holding a battle-axe in hand. It looks like he is wearing a long robe that is belted in place.
His fans were quick to react to the poster with fire and heart emoticons. One fan went on to say, “Enthusiasm at its peak”. Another user, said, “amazing.” Overall the fans seem to be hyped up about the film, which is all set to release on 22 July. Shamshera is said to be set during the British rule, and the backdrop would be India’s fight for Independence.
YRF took to Twitter, stating "Introducing Shamshera – the fierce warrior & the saviour of his tribe. Experience it in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."
Ranbir and Alia have also recentlyThe film follows the story of Ranbir as he falls in love with Alia Bhatt’s character and also comes to terms with his powers. The film is touted to be a visual spectacle.
