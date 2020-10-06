Court Extends Judicial Custody of Rhea, Showik till 20 October

Rhea and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Rhea and Showik Chakraborty have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

A special NDPS court has extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others till 20 October, as per a report by ANI. Rhea and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs link related to Rhea's late partner Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

On 29 September, the Bombay High Court had reserved its order on the bail pleas of Rhea and Showik, which they had filed on 22 September.

Rhea has been charged with procurement and consumption of drugs.

The NCB had reportedly said in its court documents that Rhea was "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" and knew of "every delivery and payment".