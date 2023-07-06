'72 Hoorain': Mumbai-Based Activist Files Police Complaint Against Film's Makers

The official film poster of 72 Hoorain.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
A police complaint has been filed against the makers of 72 Hoorain over allegations of hurting the religious sentiments of a community and attempting to divide the country through their film, an official told PTI.
The complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based social activist at the city's Goregaon police station on Wednesday, 5 July. Although the police have received the complaint, an First Information Report (FIR) has not been registered yet.
In continuation of the PTI report, the activist has also approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a separate complaint, seeking a ban on the screening of the upcoming film, his lawyer Ali Kashif Khan confirmed.
72 Hoorain, directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and backed by Ashoke Pandit, is slated for its theatrical release on 7 July.
Starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead roles, the film reportedly explores the consequences of violent extremism.
