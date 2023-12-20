Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Date Takes a Wrong Turn

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set for the release of their much-awaited film, Merry Christmas. On Wednesday, 20 December, the makers unveiled not one but two diverse trailers for their film in Hindi and Tamil.

The Hindi version of the film stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has stalwarts like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Actors Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both versions of the film.