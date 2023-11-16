Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' Release Pushed to January 2024

New poster of Merry Christmas.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The theatrical release of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's much-awaited film of the year, Merry Christmas, has been postponed. The thriller drama was earlier slated for a 8 December release.
However, the makers have decided to push the film's release to 12 January next year. As per reports, the makers took the decision to avoid clashes with the release of other films in December.
Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has earlier helmed films like Andhadhun and Badlapur. The upcoming flick has been shot in Hindi and Tamil, with different supporting actors. It also marks Katrina and Vijay's first Tamil outing.
While the Hindi version of the film stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in key roles, the Tamil version features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams.
Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are also expected to have cameo appearances in the film.
Merry Christmas is backed by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.
