Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondkar Celebrate 25 Years of 'Satya'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's Satya is celebrating 25 years of its release today. The radical gangster drama first hit the silver screens on 3 July 1988.

The film boasted an ensemble cast of Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, JD Chakravarthy, and Shefali Shah, among others. Satya also marked filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's major break as a co-writer in Varma's film at the age of 24.