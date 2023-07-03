Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondkar Celebrate 25 Years of 'Satya'

Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, and Urmila Matondkar in a still from Satya.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's Satya is celebrating 25 years of its release today. The radical gangster drama first hit the silver screens on 3 July 1988.
The film boasted an ensemble cast of Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, JD Chakravarthy, and Shefali Shah, among others. Satya also marked filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's major break as a co-writer in Varma's film at the age of 24.
On the occasion, Satya's cast and crew, including Bajpayee, Kashyap, Shah, and Matondkar, celebrated the film with their social media posts.
Shah took to Instagram and shared a montage from the film, featuring herself and Bajpayee.
Similarly, Bajpayee also shared a snippet of his popular monologue from the film on his Instagram story. He captioned it, "25 years of Satya. Mumbai ka king kaun? (Who is the king of Mumbai?)"
Matondkar also celebrated the film's anniversary on social media. The actor shared a couple stills of herself from the film on her Instagram. Likewise, Kashyap also reposted Bajpayee and Shah's stories on his Instagram handle.
Satya, which was initially labelled a flop, turned out to be the biggest hit of the time and ran in cinema halls for up to 25 weeks.
