'Maidaan' Box Office Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Sports Biopic Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

Ajay Devgn in a still from Maidaan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Ajay Devgn's sports biographical drama Maidaan has crossed the Rs 15 crore mark at the domestic box office within three days. The Amit Sharma directorial hit the big screens on 11 April and had a theatrical clash with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore on its Day 3 in the theatres. Currently, the film's total box office colelction stands at Rs 15.60 crore in India.
Maidaan is inspired by the real-life Indian national football team coach and manager, Syed Abdul Rahim, who is also known as the architect of Indian football. It delves into the golden era of Indian football, spanning between 1952 and 1962.
The film opened to mostly positive reviews by both the critics and the audience. In addition to Devgn, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajaraj Rao, Devyansh Tripathi, Boney Kapoor, Nitanshi Goel and Aayesha Vindhara in key roles.
Maidaan is backed by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects and Fresh Lime Films.
