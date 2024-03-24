Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Madgaon Express' Box Office Day 2: Kunal Kemmu's Film Collects Rs 3 Crore

'Madgaon Express' stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles.
A still from the trailer of Madgaon Express.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, has been performing well on the big screen. The film, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary, opened to a collection of Rs 1.50 crore at the box office.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Madgaon Express collected Rs 3 crore nett on its Day 2. This brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 4.50 crore in India.

Madgaon Express, which hit the big screens on 22 March, has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

The film follows the story of three childhood friends, Dodo, Ayush, and Pinku, who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track due to a sequence of terrible decisions.

In addition to the lead actors, the comedy drama also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles.

