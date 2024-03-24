'Madgaon Express' Box Office Day 2: Kunal Kemmu's Film Collects Rs 3 Crore

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, has been performing well on the big screen. The film, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary, opened to a collection of Rs 1.50 crore at the box office.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Madgaon Express collected Rs 3 crore nett on its Day 2. This brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 4.50 crore in India.